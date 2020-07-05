1245 Tioga Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome Home! This beautifully kept, 4 bedroom home will not disappoint. Soaring high ceilings in the family room, a floor to ceiling stone fireplace in the living room, with an open and bright feel throughout. Master bedroom is downstairs with 3 up. The kitchen features granite countertops, a large island, designer backsplash, and tons of counter space. The upstairs loft has a Juliet balcony that overlooks the downstairs family room. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Move in Ready!