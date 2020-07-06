All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:12 AM

123 San Gabriel Drive

123 San Gabriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 San Gabriel Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Immaculately maintained single-story in Riverside Village with beautiful brick and stone elevation! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, executive study with French doors, flex room that makes a terrific game or media room, and 2-car garage! Upgrades include gorgeous wood-look ceramic tiling, designer paint tones, built-in shelving and art niches, vaulted ceilings, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with a tumbled stone backsplash, bright white cabinetry, gas range, and breakfast bar with pendant lighting. Private master suite features a luxurious bath with his and hers vanities, garden tub with separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Large backyard with covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 San Gabriel Drive have any available units?
123 San Gabriel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 San Gabriel Drive have?
Some of 123 San Gabriel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 San Gabriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 San Gabriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 San Gabriel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 San Gabriel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 123 San Gabriel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 123 San Gabriel Drive offers parking.
Does 123 San Gabriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 San Gabriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 San Gabriel Drive have a pool?
No, 123 San Gabriel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 123 San Gabriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 San Gabriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 San Gabriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 San Gabriel Drive has units with dishwashers.

