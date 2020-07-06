123 San Gabriel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Immaculately maintained single-story in Riverside Village with beautiful brick and stone elevation! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, executive study with French doors, flex room that makes a terrific game or media room, and 2-car garage! Upgrades include gorgeous wood-look ceramic tiling, designer paint tones, built-in shelving and art niches, vaulted ceilings, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with a tumbled stone backsplash, bright white cabinetry, gas range, and breakfast bar with pendant lighting. Private master suite features a luxurious bath with his and hers vanities, garden tub with separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Large backyard with covered patio!