1225 Mayo Street

Great 4 bedroom 3 bath foam insulated home built to save on utility costs. Formal dining study has great view of trees in the front yard. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for storage. Overlooks family room with direct vent fireplace. Family room has plenty of windows for natural light. Great size master bedroom downstairs and master bath has double sinks. Secondary bedroom downstairs with full bath. Wood like ceramic tile throughout first floor. Upstairs are two good sized bedrooms and full bath. Over sized backyard has plenty of space and gate access to Fritz Park. Easy access to Loop 12! Why rent an apartment when you can have more space inside and out and save on your utilities. This home won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
