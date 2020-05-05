All apartments in Irving
1225 Mayo Street

Location

1225 Mayo Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom 3 bath foam insulated home built to save on utility costs. Formal dining study has great view of trees in the front yard. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for storage. Overlooks family room with direct vent fireplace. Family room has plenty of windows for natural light. Great size master bedroom downstairs and master bath has double sinks. Secondary bedroom downstairs with full bath. Wood like ceramic tile throughout first floor. Upstairs are two good sized bedrooms and full bath. Over sized backyard has plenty of space and gate access to Fritz Park. Easy access to Loop 12! Why rent an apartment when you can have more space inside and out and save on your utilities. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Mayo Street have any available units?
1225 Mayo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Mayo Street have?
Some of 1225 Mayo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Mayo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Mayo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Mayo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Mayo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1225 Mayo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Mayo Street offers parking.
Does 1225 Mayo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Mayo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Mayo Street have a pool?
No, 1225 Mayo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Mayo Street have accessible units?
No, 1225 Mayo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Mayo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Mayo Street has units with dishwashers.

