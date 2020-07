Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Irving area - Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Irving area. The home offers plenty of space in both the front and back yard with plenty of room for activities. The interior has hard floor through out the entire home. The Kitchen has plenty of counter space. With two living spaces or one and a dining spot. The home is located close to plenty of school, shopping and parks.



(RLNE5171318)