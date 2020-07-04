All apartments in Irving
1212 Farnham Court E
1212 Farnham Court E

Location

1212 Farnham Ct W, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HUGE BACKYARD! Well-maintained home with updated appliances (Dec ‘18) & new flooring (July ‘19). Centrally located within walking distance of Four Seasons & minutes from Toyota Music Factory, 114 & 183. Ten minutes from DFW Airport & 15 from Love Field. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features an extremely rare oversized backyard with deck off the master bedroom, additional back patio, manicured lawn & privacy bushes - ideal for relaxing outside, hosting or kids! Additional bonus room can be used as office, play area, nursery or whatever you’d like. Garage has plenty of built-in shelving & storage. Very friendly & safe neighborhood. Home includes NEST programmable thermostat & LAWNCARE IS INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

