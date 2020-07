Amenities

Our community is conveniently located, just a few minutes from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Dart Bus line and 5 miles from the TRE, freeways. We are close to the Irving Mall, post office, 2 parks and fine dining. We are near North Lake College. Public schools, Townsell Elementary, Sam Houston Middle school and MacArthur High School. This apartment is upgrade on the first floor. For more information call Summerwood Apartments