All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 115 Stonecreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
115 Stonecreek Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:03 AM

115 Stonecreek Drive

115 Stonecreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 Stonecreek Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the gated Villas Beacon Hill Stonecreek neighborhood of Valley Ranch! Enjoy the tranquil water and greenbelt views behind home and oversized cul-de-sac lot. Additional features include kitchen that overlooks living area, master suite with separate jetted tub and shower, fireplace and ceiling fans. Walking distance to elementary and high schools with entertainment, shopping and dining nearby!

**REALTOR SHOWINGS WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANT**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Stonecreek Drive have any available units?
115 Stonecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 115 Stonecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Stonecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Stonecreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Stonecreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 115 Stonecreek Drive offer parking?
No, 115 Stonecreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 115 Stonecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Stonecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Stonecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 115 Stonecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 115 Stonecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Stonecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Stonecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Stonecreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Stonecreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Stonecreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas