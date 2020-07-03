115 Stonecreek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the gated Villas Beacon Hill Stonecreek neighborhood of Valley Ranch! Enjoy the tranquil water and greenbelt views behind home and oversized cul-de-sac lot. Additional features include kitchen that overlooks living area, master suite with separate jetted tub and shower, fireplace and ceiling fans. Walking distance to elementary and high schools with entertainment, shopping and dining nearby!



**REALTOR SHOWINGS WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANT**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.