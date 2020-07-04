1137 Jeffery Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

You will love the covered patio to relax in after a stressful day!!Come and see this great home in a great area. Beautiful well kept home move in ready. This home has 3 bedrooms, All good size and if you have to have a 4th the Dining room could be used!!Granite in kitchen with great backsplash, large living room with vaulted ceilings. You will love the covered patio and will spend lots of evenings relaxing with friends and family. This home has lots of storage!!Close to schools, shopping. You will love it!!