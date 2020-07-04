All apartments in Irving
1137 Jeffery Trail
1137 Jeffery Trail

Location

1137 Jeffery Trail, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love the covered patio to relax in after a stressful day!!Come and see this great home in a great area. Beautiful well kept home move in ready. This home has 3 bedrooms, All good size and if you have to have a 4th the Dining room could be used!!Granite in kitchen with great backsplash, large living room with vaulted ceilings. You will love the covered patio and will spend lots of evenings relaxing with friends and family. This home has lots of storage!!Close to schools, shopping. You will love it!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Jeffery Trail have any available units?
1137 Jeffery Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 Jeffery Trail have?
Some of 1137 Jeffery Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Jeffery Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Jeffery Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Jeffery Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Jeffery Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1137 Jeffery Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Jeffery Trail offers parking.
Does 1137 Jeffery Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Jeffery Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Jeffery Trail have a pool?
No, 1137 Jeffery Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Jeffery Trail have accessible units?
No, 1137 Jeffery Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Jeffery Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Jeffery Trail has units with dishwashers.

