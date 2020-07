Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

PRICE REDUCTION!! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. It's a great house! Great for roommates as well! 10 minutes from University of Dallas. It has 3 bedrooms , 2 bath with 2 covered parking spots. Laundry room is indoors and located in a separate building by the carport, across from the back side door. Refrigerator is provided. Renters Insurance is required, Funds needed for approval, First months rent, deposit, $40 application fee, and proof of renters insurance.