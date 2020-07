Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upscale 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with lots of upgrades. Full size fridge included, not warrantied for repair by owner. Move in ready, neutral colors & more. Tnt to verify schools and all room dimensions. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. We do not use T A R app forms – contact office for instructions on how to apply after viewing.