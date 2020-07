Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedrooms, 2 baths, converted garage. Carpet just a few months old, granite counters in kitchen and baths. Both showers redone. Fireplace, all appliances in kitchen. Conversion is great for office, playroom, etc. 1 year lease, no smokers or pets. Fenced backyard, covered patio. Good rental history and job history required. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. COULD NOT INPUT IT FOR SOME REASON.