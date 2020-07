Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2-story house in a quiet neighborhood. Master suite on 1st floor. Easy access to both Dallas Love Field and DFW airports. Close proximity to shopping plaza and mall. Fans in each room. NOT restricted to seniors. Front lawn maintained by HOA



All info on room size and schools is deemed to be correct, but not guaranteed.