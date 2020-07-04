All apartments in Irving
109 Hapsburg Court
109 Hapsburg Court

109 Hapsburg Court · No Longer Available
Location

109 Hapsburg Court, Irving, TX 75062
Woodhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely property in a quiet cul de sac. This home is nestled in a cool oasis of trees. You will love the kitchen custom made for the chef in your family. This home is perfect for entertaining, two large living areas, dining area, an open patio if you want to move the party outside. Large master and a custom master bathroom, a total of four large bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. This would be a short commute to Downtown Dallas and very Close to Las Colinas business district and all the fun things happening in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Hapsburg Court have any available units?
109 Hapsburg Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Hapsburg Court have?
Some of 109 Hapsburg Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Hapsburg Court currently offering any rent specials?
109 Hapsburg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Hapsburg Court pet-friendly?
No, 109 Hapsburg Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 109 Hapsburg Court offer parking?
No, 109 Hapsburg Court does not offer parking.
Does 109 Hapsburg Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Hapsburg Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Hapsburg Court have a pool?
No, 109 Hapsburg Court does not have a pool.
Does 109 Hapsburg Court have accessible units?
No, 109 Hapsburg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Hapsburg Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Hapsburg Court has units with dishwashers.

