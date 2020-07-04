109 Hapsburg Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely property in a quiet cul de sac. This home is nestled in a cool oasis of trees. You will love the kitchen custom made for the chef in your family. This home is perfect for entertaining, two large living areas, dining area, an open patio if you want to move the party outside. Large master and a custom master bathroom, a total of four large bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. This would be a short commute to Downtown Dallas and very Close to Las Colinas business district and all the fun things happening in the area.