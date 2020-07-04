105 East Vilbig Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home centrally located in Irving. Spacious and comfortable. This home boasts a large master bedroom with a double walk in closet! 4 bedrooms and a bonus room to be utilized for a bedroom or office,

3 bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace, and a 2 car carport. It has ceramic tile throughout, a sunroom off the living area leading to backyard, and a screened in front porch! This is a pet friendly property.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



You can apply online at www.primepropertiesforlease.com



$100 per person application fee, or $150 double occupancy

Security deposit same as rent, and is due upon lease signing

$300 per pet non-refundable deposit



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,695.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.