105 East Vilbig Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 East Vilbig Street

105 West Vilbig Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 West Vilbig Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home centrally located in Irving. Spacious and comfortable. This home boasts a large master bedroom with a double walk in closet! 4 bedrooms and a bonus room to be utilized for a bedroom or office,
3 bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace, and a 2 car carport. It has ceramic tile throughout, a sunroom off the living area leading to backyard, and a screened in front porch! This is a pet friendly property.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

You can apply online at www.primepropertiesforlease.com

$100 per person application fee, or $150 double occupancy
Security deposit same as rent, and is due upon lease signing
$300 per pet non-refundable deposit

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,695.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 East Vilbig Street have any available units?
105 East Vilbig Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 East Vilbig Street have?
Some of 105 East Vilbig Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 East Vilbig Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 East Vilbig Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 East Vilbig Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 East Vilbig Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 East Vilbig Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 East Vilbig Street offers parking.
Does 105 East Vilbig Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 East Vilbig Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 East Vilbig Street have a pool?
No, 105 East Vilbig Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 East Vilbig Street have accessible units?
No, 105 East Vilbig Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 East Vilbig Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 East Vilbig Street does not have units with dishwashers.

