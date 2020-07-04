All apartments in Irving
Last updated October 21 2019 at 8:59 PM

10330 Sandbar Drive

10330 Sandbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10330 Sandbar Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Stunning 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in Coppell ISD with 2 living, 2 dining areas plus office. As soon as you enter the home you are welcomed by a sun drenched spiraling staircase that floods both floors with natural light. Home also has an upstairs laundry room that prevents you from having to haul clothes up and down the staircase. Fridge, washer and dryer on site for tenant use but not warrantied for repairs. Initial lease to end 6/30/2020 with annual renewal possible based on payment history during initial lease term. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2600.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10330 Sandbar Drive have any available units?
10330 Sandbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 10330 Sandbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10330 Sandbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10330 Sandbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10330 Sandbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10330 Sandbar Drive offer parking?
No, 10330 Sandbar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10330 Sandbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10330 Sandbar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10330 Sandbar Drive have a pool?
No, 10330 Sandbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10330 Sandbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 10330 Sandbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10330 Sandbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10330 Sandbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10330 Sandbar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10330 Sandbar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

