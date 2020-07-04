10330 Sandbar Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Stunning 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in Coppell ISD with 2 living, 2 dining areas plus office. As soon as you enter the home you are welcomed by a sun drenched spiraling staircase that floods both floors with natural light. Home also has an upstairs laundry room that prevents you from having to haul clothes up and down the staircase. Fridge, washer and dryer on site for tenant use but not warrantied for repairs. Initial lease to end 6/30/2020 with annual renewal possible based on payment history during initial lease term. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2600.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.