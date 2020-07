Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful recently remodeled dollhouse with BRAND NEW central heat and air, new windows, new wood floor through out the entire house, new tile in the bathroom. Wood style ceiling with new light fixtures. Mid century style kitchen presents a modern look with dining table included. Brand new electronic garage door. Huge 0.33 acre lot with mature trees. Quiet neighbors, great privacy, wonderful area.