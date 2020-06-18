All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1010 E Grauwyler Road

1010 East Grauwyler Road · No Longer Available
Location

1010 East Grauwyler Road, Irving, TX 75061
Owen Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Total remodeled home with granite countertops, new appliances, new vinyl plank floors and fresh paint. A lot of bang for the buck. This is a tremendous location to get anywhere in the Metroplex. Come and see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 E Grauwyler Road have any available units?
1010 E Grauwyler Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 E Grauwyler Road have?
Some of 1010 E Grauwyler Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 E Grauwyler Road currently offering any rent specials?
1010 E Grauwyler Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 E Grauwyler Road pet-friendly?
No, 1010 E Grauwyler Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1010 E Grauwyler Road offer parking?
Yes, 1010 E Grauwyler Road offers parking.
Does 1010 E Grauwyler Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 E Grauwyler Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 E Grauwyler Road have a pool?
No, 1010 E Grauwyler Road does not have a pool.
Does 1010 E Grauwyler Road have accessible units?
No, 1010 E Grauwyler Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 E Grauwyler Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 E Grauwyler Road has units with dishwashers.

