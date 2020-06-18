1010 E Grauwyler Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Total remodeled home with granite countertops, new appliances, new vinyl plank floors and fresh paint. A lot of bang for the buck. This is a tremendous location to get anywhere in the Metroplex. Come and see.