101 Decker Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Located across the street from the Las Colinas Country Club, this 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage-rooftop deck is amazing! Alarm monitoring included in monthly rent! Must see! Kitchen includes Miele appliances: gas cooktop, downdraft vent, microwave, oven, refrigerator, wine cooler. Rooftop deck is partially covered with a ceiling fan and LED lights. Hang your flatscreen TV to watch games and entertain your guests on this 15'X14' rooftop deck. Easy access to major highways, airports, restaurants, and the Toyota Music Factory.