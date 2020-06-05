All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
101 Decker Drive
101 Decker Drive

101 Decker Ct · No Longer Available
Location

101 Decker Ct, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Located across the street from the Las Colinas Country Club, this 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage-rooftop deck is amazing! Alarm monitoring included in monthly rent! Must see! Kitchen includes Miele appliances: gas cooktop, downdraft vent, microwave, oven, refrigerator, wine cooler. Rooftop deck is partially covered with a ceiling fan and LED lights. Hang your flatscreen TV to watch games and entertain your guests on this 15'X14' rooftop deck. Easy access to major highways, airports, restaurants, and the Toyota Music Factory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Decker Drive have any available units?
101 Decker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Decker Drive have?
Some of 101 Decker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Decker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Decker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Decker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 Decker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 101 Decker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Decker Drive offers parking.
Does 101 Decker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Decker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Decker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 101 Decker Drive has a pool.
Does 101 Decker Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Decker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Decker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Decker Drive has units with dishwashers.

