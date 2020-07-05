All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:23 PM

1005 Cowboys Parkway

1005 Cowboys Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Cowboys Parkway, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highly thought after Coppell ISD! This charming home in Valley Ranch offers 3 beds, 2 baths, and an office. Light and bright, the open floor plan is inviting not only for everyday life but also for entertaining. Inside has been newly painted, some lighting has been updated recently and the secondary shower has been redone. Outside, you will find a large patio for entertaining, morning coffee, or evening relaxation. The landscaped backyard is inviting and the additional grassy space is great for the kids and your furry kids to have fun. It is in close proximity to shopping, dinning, entertainment, and freeways for easy commute. Come for a visit, stay for a while!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Cowboys Parkway have any available units?
1005 Cowboys Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Cowboys Parkway have?
Some of 1005 Cowboys Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Cowboys Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Cowboys Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Cowboys Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Cowboys Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Cowboys Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Cowboys Parkway offers parking.
Does 1005 Cowboys Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Cowboys Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Cowboys Parkway have a pool?
No, 1005 Cowboys Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Cowboys Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1005 Cowboys Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Cowboys Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Cowboys Parkway has units with dishwashers.

