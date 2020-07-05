1005 Cowboys Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly thought after Coppell ISD! This charming home in Valley Ranch offers 3 beds, 2 baths, and an office. Light and bright, the open floor plan is inviting not only for everyday life but also for entertaining. Inside has been newly painted, some lighting has been updated recently and the secondary shower has been redone. Outside, you will find a large patio for entertaining, morning coffee, or evening relaxation. The landscaped backyard is inviting and the additional grassy space is great for the kids and your furry kids to have fun. It is in close proximity to shopping, dinning, entertainment, and freeways for easy commute. Come for a visit, stay for a while!