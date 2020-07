Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Loft Style Townhome Ready For New Residents - Gorgeous two-level loft style townhouse ready for new occupants. Enjoy high ceilings, fire place, community pool and plenty of storage. Half bathroom downstairs down and full bathroom upstairs. Close to freeway, medical district and just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas. Quiet community and very pet friendly. This is a must see home.



(RLNE4996914)