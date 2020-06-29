Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments green community internet cafe online portal

Nestled between the vibrant Galleria and Memorial areas of Houston, Texas, Woodway Square Apartments lives up to the reputation of the surrounding communities. Modern kitchens open into airy and spacious living rooms with built-in bookcases. You’ll feel right at home with unique details like crown molding wood-burning fireplaces and rainfall shower heads, all added to make living at Woodway Square Apartments that much more special. Plus, with community amenities like two sparkling swimming pools, a heated lap pool and spa, two tennis courts, a sand volley ball court and 2-acre park with off-leash dog park you’ll never run out of space to play and relax.