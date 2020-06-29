All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

Woodway Square Apartments

1200 Winrock Blvd · (678) 752-4621
Rent Special
$500 Off First Month Rent on Select Units!
Location

1200 Winrock Blvd, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07308 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 06204 · Avail. now

$1,141

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 31104 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,161

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06301 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Unit 28201 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Unit 05201 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodway Square Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet cafe
online portal
Nestled between the vibrant Galleria and Memorial areas of Houston, Texas, Woodway Square Apartments lives up to the reputation of the surrounding communities. Modern kitchens open into airy and spacious living rooms with built-in bookcases. You’ll feel right at home with unique details like crown molding wood-burning fireplaces and rainfall shower heads, all added to make living at Woodway Square Apartments that much more special. Plus, with community amenities like two sparkling swimming pools, a heated lap pool and spa, two tennis courts, a sand volley ball court and 2-acre park with off-leash dog park you’ll never run out of space to play and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500, $750 (under 1 year old), $250 (2nd pet)
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard & Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, & Presa Canario.) No reptiles or exotic animals please. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons.
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodway Square Apartments have any available units?
Woodway Square Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,111 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodway Square Apartments have?
Some of Woodway Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodway Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodway Square Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off First Month Rent on Select Units!
Is Woodway Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodway Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodway Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodway Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodway Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodway Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodway Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodway Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodway Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodway Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodway Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodway Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
