Woodway Square Apartments

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500, $750 (under 1 year old), $250 (2nd pet)
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard & Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, & Presa Canario.) No reptiles or exotic animals please. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons.