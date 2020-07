Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access yoga carport hot tub package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located in the heart of the Houston Energy Corridor, The WestEnd blends simple sophistication with a unique sense of character. Life at the WestEnd is a combination of Beauty, Elegance, and Excitement. Whether your focus is living, working or playing, the WestEnd offers residents a high-end boutique community with state-of-the-art amenities in a convenient upscale neighborhood with easy access to fine dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.