Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

The Retreat at Eldridge

2323 Eldridge Pkwy · (281) 238-5126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2323 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 7

$888

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 714 · Avail. Jul 28

$898

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 715 · Avail. now

$903

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 632 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,187

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 618 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Eldridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
hot tub
The Retreat at Eldridge in Houston, Texas offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Many homes have been fully updated with brushed nickel fixtures, granite style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry, energy efficient appliances, washer/dryer and so much more! Located in the heart of the Energy Corridor, our professionally landscaped community hosts an array of amenities including a resort style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, strength and cardio fitness center and a resident business center. The Retreat is served by the exemplary schools within the Houston ISD. Enjoy the convenience and lifestyle of a true walking neighborhood with hiking and biking trails in Terry Hershey Park just around the corner. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at Eldridge have any available units?
The Retreat at Eldridge has 11 units available starting at $888 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat at Eldridge have?
Some of The Retreat at Eldridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Eldridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Eldridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Eldridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Eldridge is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Eldridge offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Eldridge offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Eldridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat at Eldridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Eldridge have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Eldridge has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Eldridge have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at Eldridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Eldridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Eldridge has units with dishwashers.
