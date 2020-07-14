Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher cable included carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill online portal parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub

The Retreat at Eldridge in Houston, Texas offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Many homes have been fully updated with brushed nickel fixtures, granite style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry, energy efficient appliances, washer/dryer and so much more! Located in the heart of the Energy Corridor, our professionally landscaped community hosts an array of amenities including a resort style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, strength and cardio fitness center and a resident business center. The Retreat is served by the exemplary schools within the Houston ISD. Enjoy the convenience and lifestyle of a true walking neighborhood with hiking and biking trails in Terry Hershey Park just around the corner. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!