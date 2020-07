Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill online portal cats allowed parking on-site laundry business center courtyard hot tub internet access

Discover peaceful apartment home living in Houston, Texas! The Landings at Steeplechase offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes including upscale cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls, designer countertops, black-on-black appliances, upgraded plumbing and light fixtures, faux wood flooring and washer/dryer connections. Come see our newly designed clubhouse, 24-hour state of the art fitness center, resort-style pool with new designer lounge furniture, summer kitchen with grilling station and a bark park with agility equipment. Set on professionally maintained landscaped grounds, our pet-friendly community also has excellent transport links. Just minutes from the Northwest Freeway and downtown Houston, The Landings at Steeplechase Apartments is located near the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment. Come see everything The Landings at Steeplechase has to offer.