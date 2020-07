Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible business center online portal package receiving trash valet

The Daphne Apartments

in Houston, Texas



Come visit The Daphe Apartments (formerly known as Parque View) and find your new home today! The Daphne Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments with furnished options for medical stays. No matter which one you choose, you'll find spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, crown molding, generous storage space, and a private patio or balcony that make your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home! Our gourmet kitchens include granite-style countertops and brushed nickel fixtures. Select units also feature cozy wood-burning fireplaces and/or a stackable washer/dryer in-unit.



The Daphne Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our fully-equipped fitness center, spend time entertaining your guests at our picnic area with BBQ grills, or take a dip in the refreshing saltwater pool. Our welcoming clubhouse features a cyber cafe with complimentary WiFi. For your conv