Work and play in this amazing loft just above Flying Saucer. Located in converted, historical 1913 S.H. Kress & Co Bldg, n/k/a St. Germain Lofts, the condo is stationed in one of the most sought after sections of downtown. Make living easy in this open loft-style 2BR/2BA condo. Building amenities include concierge service, front desk attendant, fitness center, blue room lounge & billiards, MetroRail access & garage parking w/1 assigned PRKG space. Stroll the neighborhood to numerous shops, dine at amazing restaurants, work out at nearby fitness studios, enjoy the entertainment theaters, stadiums & venues such as Discovery Green Pk, or wind down taking in the stunning skyline from the rooftop deck. Whatever your lifestyle St. Germain #808 is ready for you to call home. Call your real estate professional today to schedule your appointment! *Please note the bed off the kitchen is not a bedroom, just an extra nook for your tired guests to spend the night.