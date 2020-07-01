All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Retreat at Steeplechase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Retreat at Steeplechase
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Retreat at Steeplechase

11245 West Rd · (832) 742-7715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease today and receive up to $600 off your first full month's rent! *terms and conditions apply, contact us for details
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11245 West Rd, Houston, TX 77065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A115 · Avail. Sep 25

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 2011 · Avail. Sep 10

$832

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 4912 · Avail. Sep 6

$832

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C117 · Avail. now

$1,092

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit A127 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,092

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5714 · Avail. now

$1,631

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Unit 0211 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$1,672

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Steeplechase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
trash valet
valet service
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
putting green
The Retreat at Steeplechase offers a beautiful resort-style ambiance. Our open floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinetry and beautiful designer touches. Residents enjoy a refreshing pool oasis with jacuzzis, an inviting movie theater room, on-site personal aerobics studio with free fitness classes, a rejuvenating massage center and so much more! The Retreat at Steeplechase is perfectly situated in Northwest Houston and within minutes of FM 1960, Willowbrook Mall, West Houston Energy Corridor and a multitude of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Select from 16 distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and town homes. Personal attached garages and covered parking are also available with select homes. Visit today for a personal tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant, $80 Married Couples
Deposit: Surety bond: $175-262.50
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $26/month, Pest control: $4/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 50 lbs. No weight limit. We do, however, have some breed restrictions. German Shepherd, Doberman, Rottweiler, Pit bull, Chow, Bull Mastiff, Husky, Wolf-dog hybrid, Great Dane, St. Bernard, or any other dog breeds restricted by applicable law or regulation. Any mixed breeds that have the predominant characteristics of any of the above breeds are also prohibited. Other Pets Restricted: Ferrets, Reptiles, Tarantulas, Rodents.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in select floorplans, Attached garage: included in select floorplans.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Attached garage: included in select leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Steeplechase have any available units?
Retreat at Steeplechase has 46 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Steeplechase have?
Some of Retreat at Steeplechase's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Steeplechase currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Steeplechase is offering the following rent specials: Lease today and receive up to $600 off your first full month's rent! *terms and conditions apply, contact us for details
Is Retreat at Steeplechase pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Steeplechase is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Steeplechase offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Steeplechase offers parking.
Does Retreat at Steeplechase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Steeplechase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Steeplechase have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Steeplechase has a pool.
Does Retreat at Steeplechase have accessible units?
Yes, Retreat at Steeplechase has accessible units.
Does Retreat at Steeplechase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Steeplechase has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Retreat at Steeplechase?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
2201 Driscoll
2201 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX 77019
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Mayfair Park
7450 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity