Retreat at Steeplechase

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant, $80 Married Couples
Deposit: Surety bond: $175-262.50
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $26/month, Pest control: $4/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 50 lbs. No weight limit. We do, however, have some breed restrictions. German Shepherd, Doberman, Rottweiler, Pit bull, Chow, Bull Mastiff, Husky, Wolf-dog hybrid, Great Dane, St. Bernard, or any other dog breeds restricted by applicable law or regulation. Any mixed breeds that have the predominant characteristics of any of the above breeds are also prohibited. Other Pets Restricted: Ferrets, Reptiles, Tarantulas, Rodents.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in select floorplans, Attached garage: included in select floorplans.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Attached garage: included in select leases