Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room trash valet valet service accessible elevator 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving putting green

The Retreat at Steeplechase offers a beautiful resort-style ambiance. Our open floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinetry and beautiful designer touches. Residents enjoy a refreshing pool oasis with jacuzzis, an inviting movie theater room, on-site personal aerobics studio with free fitness classes, a rejuvenating massage center and so much more! The Retreat at Steeplechase is perfectly situated in Northwest Houston and within minutes of FM 1960, Willowbrook Mall, West Houston Energy Corridor and a multitude of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Select from 16 distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and town homes. Personal attached garages and covered parking are also available with select homes. Visit today for a personal tour of your new home!