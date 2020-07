Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator hardwood floors carpet range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool media room package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Welcome to the definition of luxury living with a view where you’ll get everything you desire in order to feel at home. Offering thoughtfully designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with a resort-inspired touch puts you where you need to be in Houston, Texas. Reserve by the Lake places the value of convenience with the worthwhile comforts of home. A community with alluring lake views that extends the energy of Houston rests with Reserve by the Lake.



Our community is thoughtfully located in a peaceful residential area that stretches along the shores of an enchanting catch and release lake where you can appreciate the comforts of tranquility. While residing at Reserve by the Lake, you’ll always have easy access to I-10 and a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Plus, we are in the heart of the Katy Independent School District which has the highest rated schools in Houston.



Come see where you need to be and schedule your tour today!