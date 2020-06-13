/
/
crosby
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Crosby, TX📍
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
4 Units Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
943 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Crosby
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1011 Trunnions Way
1011 Trunion Way, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1682 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,682 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Crosby
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Lake Houston
26 Units Available
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
40 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
55 Units Available
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1411 sqft
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
59 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
12 Units Available
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1037 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with rustic feel feature dishwasher, AC, porch or balcony views, and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse on-site provides business center and gym. Pool and playground on well-maintained grounds.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
14 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
136 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1393 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1279 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartment home living in Humble, Texas, can be yours at Sunrise at Atascocita! Our community sits in an exceptional location, placing you in close proximity to GB Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, and Deerbrook Mall.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1259 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 9 at 02:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd, Channelview, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience Channelview living at Casa De Grande Apartments. From amenities to location, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you in finding your perfect floor plan.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
72 Units Available
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1398 sqft
Get away to the good life. The Rosemary brings an elevated sense of style and luxury to the Lake Houston area. Our city-meets-shore location keeps you equally connected to outdoor adventures and urban attractions.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
6 Units Available
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping venues, golf courses, sports complex and the George Bush Airport. Clubhouse, gym, hot tub, pool and coffee bar all on site. 1-3 bedroom units available with walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated January 18 at 12:24am
Contact for Availability
Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1249 sqft
Ten Pines is a luxurious new apartment community near Lake Houston. With dozens of amenities and stylish interiors, these Houston Summerwood apartments have something for everyone. Apply today!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Crosby, the median rent is $690 for a studio, $783 for a 1-bedroom, $958 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,306 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Crosby, check out our monthly Crosby Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Crosby area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crosby from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.