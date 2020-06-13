/
/
dayton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Dayton, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Madison Court Apartments
1451 W Clayton St, Dayton, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1096 sqft
Just minutes from the North Main Shopping Center and Henderson Day Park, this community provides residents with covered parking, community events and concierge service. Apartments are smoke-free, wheelchair accessible and have in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
23 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
91 Units Available
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1180 sqft
Welcoming community located off Highway 146 and near Mont Belvieu City Park. Apartments boast walk-in closets, kitchen appliances, and a private patio or balcony. Property offers on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
946 MILAM STREET
946 Milam Street, Liberty, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1274 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN LIBERTY, TEXAS - RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN LIBERTY, TEXAS (RLNE5618230)
Results within 10 miles of Dayton
Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
40 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
59 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
4 Units Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
943 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7029 Williams Ln
7029 Williams Ln, Chambers County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1383 sqft
Four Bedroom House in Baytown TX - Property Id: 296213 If you are looking for a 4 bedroom house with updated flooring, kitchen, and bathrooms then this may be a great option for you.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
13626 Cotton Run
13626 Cotton Run, Mont Belvieu, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
4328 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1011 Trunnions Way
1011 Trunion Way, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1682 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,682 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dayton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,100.
Some of the colleges located in the Dayton area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dayton from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.