Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet game room

Welcome to Providence Uptown



Come home to the sweet life at Providence Uptown Apartments in Houston, TX. Located in an exquisite setting, Providence Uptown is a modern and luxurious community designed with you in mind. Our Uptown Houston location means shopping, dining, and entertainment are all just moments away.



We believe in offering our residents the best in lavish, accommodating living by providing apartments that feel like homes. Stylish details and convenience have been crafted into each of our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. All apartments include 9 foot ceilings, ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, a tumbled marble backsplash, wood cabinets, and granite countertops. Additional features include designer lighting fixtures, washers and dryers, WiFi, and so much more.



We treasure our residents' comfort and seek to provide an inviting and friendly community. After a busy day, you'll enjoy coming