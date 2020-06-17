All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
Palazzo at Cypresswood
Last updated June 30 2020 at 9:06 AM

Palazzo at Cypresswood

13801 Napoli Dr · (832) 324-7266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free Move-in Special!
Location

13801 Napoli Dr, Houston, TX 77070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palazzo at Cypresswood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
on-site laundry
alarm system
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
Embrace a live, work, learn and play lifestyle at Palazzo at Cypresswood. In the heart of the activity in NW Houston, you are minutes from the exclusive Vintage Park Shopping Village, great schools, major area employers and exciting entertainment. With an abundance of green space and golf courses, NW Houston offers an environmentally balanced, culturally rich lifestyle in a small town community atmosphere. Palazzo at Cypresswood offers the elite apartment dweller exciting amenities in an exceptional location. Enjoy a totally new living experience in luxury suburban mid-rise apartment homes...Palazzo at Cypresswood.Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom); $250 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions.
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $25
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units: $40/month (small), $60/month (large)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palazzo at Cypresswood have any available units?
Palazzo at Cypresswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Palazzo at Cypresswood have?
Some of Palazzo at Cypresswood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palazzo at Cypresswood currently offering any rent specials?
Palazzo at Cypresswood is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free Move-in Special!
Is Palazzo at Cypresswood pet-friendly?
Yes, Palazzo at Cypresswood is pet friendly.
Does Palazzo at Cypresswood offer parking?
Yes, Palazzo at Cypresswood offers parking.
Does Palazzo at Cypresswood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palazzo at Cypresswood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palazzo at Cypresswood have a pool?
Yes, Palazzo at Cypresswood has a pool.
Does Palazzo at Cypresswood have accessible units?
Yes, Palazzo at Cypresswood has accessible units.
Does Palazzo at Cypresswood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palazzo at Cypresswood has units with dishwashers.
