Palazzo at Cypresswood

Lease Length: 7-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom); $250 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions.
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $25
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units: $40/month (small), $60/month (large)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.