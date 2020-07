Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center courtyard on-site laundry pool e-payments internet access parking gym playground

Luxury and location best describe this beautiful upper Westchase apartment community. We offering a lush park-like community filled with large oak trees, courtyards, and beautiful landscaping. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes filled with natural light, warm living, large dining areas, spacious double-bar walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections in every home. All that is missing is you! Reserve your new home today. Apply online. You will love coming home to Oaks of Ashford Point Apartments. Your Home. Our Passion.