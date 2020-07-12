/
220 Apartments for rent in Braeburn, Houston, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
6 Units Available
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Berkley Square in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Located across from BraeBurn Country Club and Brays Bayou Greenway Trail, there's plenty to enjoy at this property. The Southwest Shopping Center is only minutes away. Units feature walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
14 Units Available
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$590
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Relaxing poolside retreat in a cozy complex east of Brays Bayou Greenway Trail. Pet friendly units have dishwashers, walk-in closets, and bathtubs. On-site business center, carport, clubhouse, and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
4 Units Available
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
875 sqft
Quiet community located near the Keegans Bayou Trail. Convenient amenities in cat and dog-friendly community, including a relaxing pool. Cozy units with serene features, including sunrooms, ceiling fans and soft carpet floors.
Results within 1 mile of Braeburn
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$716
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Bellaire district, where residents can indulge in shopping and dining. Easy access to universities and convenient highways. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at St. Charles in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$654
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ellis Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
11 Units Available
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$800
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
19 Units Available
Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
977 sqft
Prime Houston location and utilities included. Near medical centers, parks, shopping and transit. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool, conference room, internet cafe and club house. 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 8 at 09:22pm
12 Units Available
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$668
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
915 sqft
Luxurious amenities include emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and a playground. Apartments feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances, and recent renovations. Located close to restaurants, pro sports arenas, and cultural attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
10 Units Available
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1092 sqft
A bright and cheery, pet-friendly apartment located conveniently in the heart of Southwest Houston. Gardens at Bissonnet is filled with extras, including a gated pool, on-site laundry and car port.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Houston apartment community located minutes away from local shopping and entertainment. Spacious floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, garbage disposals and solar-tinted window screens. Covered parking and pin--coded access gates.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
12 Units Available
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
667 sqft
Recently renovated, pet-friendly units with luxury amenities including en-suite laundry and dishwasher. On-site BBQ, pool, business center, and gym. Close to transit and the beautiful Brays Bayou Hike & Bike Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$739
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
951 sqft
Comfortable apartment living in the heart of Houston. Close to all amenities. Near schools, parks, shopping, Hwy 59 and Loop 610. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool and playground.
Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
8 Units Available
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community tucked into a wooded setting. On-site playground, ample parking and laundry services. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 15 at 10:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, with a new gym, monthly social activities and gated access. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. Near Brays Bayou and Southwest Freeway in southwest Houston.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Willows Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated January 6 at 05:45pm
6 Units Available
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
817 sqft
Just south of Beechnut street and east of Brays Bayou, these comfortable one- and two-bedroom units include air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces, patios and balconies, and new refrigerators.
Last updated September 20 at 08:08pm
Contact for Availability
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6711 Mullins Drive in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
26 Units Available
Bankside Village
6425 Bankside Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bedrooms with walk-in closets. Resort-style pool with sun deck and hot tub. Just over a mile to the Braes Bayou Trail.
Results within 5 miles of Braeburn
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
32 Units Available
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,315
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1661 sqft
Located in the River Oaks residential community in the center of Houston. Luxury apartments with gourmet island kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Property boasts an amenity deck with spectacular downtown views.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
35 Units Available
Camden Holly Springs
680 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1356 sqft
Granite countertops and wood-style flooring. Washer and dryer in every home. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Resort-style pool with water features and sun shelf set amongst tropical gardens. Less than a mile to Buffalo Bayou Trail and Beltway 8.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,384
2121 sqft
Property is within walking distance of Home Depot, Walmart, AMC Studio 30, and several local restaurants. Community offers recreational activities for residents to unwind. Many fitness amenities that include Fit Flix, yoga, and more. Units feature hardwood flooring, USB outlets, and a washer/dryer.
