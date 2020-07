Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe dog park elevator gym parking pool bike storage guest parking key fob access valet service hot tub

Welcome to modern living at our luxury apartment homes in Midtown Houston, TX. Midtown Houston by Windsor is a boutique-style mid-rise apartment community in the heart of the energetic Midtown neighborhood. Located in the most walkable neighborhood in Houston, our building boasts a Walk Score of 91 with diverse dining and entertainment at every corner. The best of Houston including Buffalo Bayou Park, Discovery Green, Bagby Park and Hermann Park are all within close reach, as are the Houston Zoo and Downtown Aquarium. Midtown Houston by Windsor is also convenient to the University of Houston Downtown, Houston Community College, and Rice University. Getting around town is easy since our community is located within steps to the Metrorail Red Line at McGowen Station.Contact us today to schedule a personal tour with our knowledgeable and professional staff. Your new life of luxury awaits you at Midtown Houston by Windsor.