Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center courtyard internet access lobby package receiving

Imagine lavish tropical landscaping with scenic waterscapes. Enjoy the sparkling resort-style pool and custom home features that make an apartment at Lincoln Medical Center a home of distinction, and all just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Reliant Stadium and Downtown. Lincoln Medical Center offers 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans, with many desirable custom features including recessed ceilings with crown molding, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, private balconies and patios. This means your home is filled with warmth, luxury, and a world of comfort.