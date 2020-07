Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet yoga 24hr maintenance carport courtyard hot tub

Kirby Place Apartments in Houston, TX is unlike any other community near Texas Medical Center. The stunning one and two bedroom homes are designed with ceramic tile entryways that lead you into a space loaded with luxurious amenities. Included with every floor plan is a fully equipped kitchen that comes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliance package, and custom cabinetry. As a resident of Kirby Place, you will be able to take advantage of an on-site coffee bar with Wi-Fi access. A yoga room and a fitness center are available for residents looking to stay in shape without commuting to a gym. After your workout, grab your towel and relax next to the resort style swimming pool, which includes a sundeck. With a prime location near Interstate 610 Loop and Highway 59, these Houston apartments are extremely convenient. Call us today to schedule a tour of your future home!