Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:47 AM

City Place Midtown II

2700 Brazos St · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Brazos St, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
SPECIAL COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND LONG TERM DISCOUNTS
Welcome to Houston, TX! Located in the lively Midtown Houston, with access to all of
Downtown Houston. We design each space so that you have the amenities of home while away
on travel. Enjoy the best of your travel experience in our corporate housing properties, for short
or long term stays.
- 24/7 support via text, email, or phone
- Coffee, fresh towels, and bathroom essentials provided
- Hotel-standard cleaning before you arrive
- Self check-in
Your Space
- Queen Sized Bed, Queen Sofa Bed, and Queen Air Mattress
- Free High Speed Internet
- 4K HD TV with AT&T TV Now, Hulu, HBO Go, Netflix, Showtime, and Starz
- In-suite laundry
- Fully-equipped and furnished kitchen
- Large garden tub
- Keurig coffee maker
- Free garage parking
- King Sized Bed, Queen Sofa Bed, and Queen Air Mattress
Building amenities
- Outdoor pool
- Fitness center
- Communal lounges
Guest Access
Full access to all apartment amenities, including fitness centers, pools, and communal lounges
Your Neighborhood
Walking Distance
- 77 Degrees Rooftop Lounge
- The Dogwood
- CVS Pharmacy
- Much more
Galleria highlights
- 10 minute drive to The Galleria Mall
- 12 minute drive to North Italia (best Italian restaurant)
- 10 minute drive to Yia Yia Marys (casual Greek eatery)

Other Highlights
- 7 minute drive to the Medical Center
- 7 minute drive to The Astros Minute Maid Park
- 10 minute drive to The Texans NRG Center
- 7 minute drive to The Rockets Toyota Center
Getting Around
- Uber/Lyft are available
- Bus stops within a 5 minute walk
- Metro rail for downtown exploration
Other Things to Note
- With your support, 20% of every reservation is donated to local non-profit organizations that
support helping low-income, at-risk students obtain an education.
- All guest must fill out an occupant information for-0=m and background check
Your Availability
24/7 availability via email or phone for all needs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Place Midtown II have any available units?
City Place Midtown II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does City Place Midtown II have?
Some of City Place Midtown II's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Place Midtown II currently offering any rent specials?
City Place Midtown II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Place Midtown II pet-friendly?
No, City Place Midtown II is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does City Place Midtown II offer parking?
Yes, City Place Midtown II offers parking.
Does City Place Midtown II have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Place Midtown II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Place Midtown II have a pool?
Yes, City Place Midtown II has a pool.
Does City Place Midtown II have accessible units?
No, City Place Midtown II does not have accessible units.
Does City Place Midtown II have units with dishwashers?
No, City Place Midtown II does not have units with dishwashers.

