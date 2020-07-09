City Place Midtown II

Amenities

SPECIAL COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND LONG TERM DISCOUNTS

Welcome to Houston, TX! Located in the lively Midtown Houston, with access to all of

Downtown Houston. We design each space so that you have the amenities of home while away

on travel. Enjoy the best of your travel experience in our corporate housing properties, for short

or long term stays.

- 24/7 support via text, email, or phone

- Coffee, fresh towels, and bathroom essentials provided

- Hotel-standard cleaning before you arrive

- Self check-in

Your Space

- Queen Sized Bed, Queen Sofa Bed, and Queen Air Mattress

- Free High Speed Internet

- 4K HD TV with AT&T TV Now, Hulu, HBO Go, Netflix, Showtime, and Starz

- In-suite laundry

- Fully-equipped and furnished kitchen

- Large garden tub

- Keurig coffee maker

- Free garage parking

- King Sized Bed, Queen Sofa Bed, and Queen Air Mattress

Building amenities

- Outdoor pool

- Fitness center

- Communal lounges

Guest Access

Full access to all apartment amenities, including fitness centers, pools, and communal lounges

Your Neighborhood

Walking Distance

- 77 Degrees Rooftop Lounge

- The Dogwood

- CVS Pharmacy

- Much more

Galleria highlights

- 10 minute drive to The Galleria Mall

- 12 minute drive to North Italia (best Italian restaurant)

- 10 minute drive to Yia Yia Marys (casual Greek eatery)



Other Highlights

- 7 minute drive to the Medical Center

- 7 minute drive to The Astros Minute Maid Park

- 10 minute drive to The Texans NRG Center

- 7 minute drive to The Rockets Toyota Center

Getting Around

- Uber/Lyft are available

- Bus stops within a 5 minute walk

- Metro rail for downtown exploration

Other Things to Note

- With your support, 20% of every reservation is donated to local non-profit organizations that

support helping low-income, at-risk students obtain an education.

- All guest must fill out an occupant information for-0=m and background check

Your Availability

24/7 availability via email or phone for all needs