Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Camden Vanderbilt
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Camden Vanderbilt

7171 Buffalo Speedway · (832) 263-6775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7171 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4634 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 4734 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 6024 · Avail. now

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

See 89+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5033 · Avail. now

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 4424 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 5023 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

See 66+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Vanderbilt.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
e-payments
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Contact us today and ask for our rent specials! Camden Vanderbilt apartments have one and two bedroom apartment homes in the West University neighborhood in Houston, Texas, off Kirby and W Holcombe Blvd, only minutes away from Rice Village, the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NRG Stadium and the Museum District. There is direct access to US-59, Highway 288 and the 610 Loop, walking distance to shopping and dining including Randalls Grocery Store, Panera Bread, Barnes & Noble, and Starbucks. Enjoy three resort-style pools, outdoor kitchens and dining areas, two beautiful lakes surrounded by lush landscaping, a fitness center with cardio and free weights, and community workspace. Each West U apartment has stainless appliances, granite countertops, espresso cabinetry and huge walk-in closets. Select apartments ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $310
Additional: Cable and Internet $104, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Other. We have open parking for residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Select apartments include attached garages or assigned carports. Detached Garages available to rent for $75/month and Carports available to rent for $25/month.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in select units; Detached garage: $95/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Vanderbilt have any available units?
Camden Vanderbilt has 161 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Vanderbilt have?
Some of Camden Vanderbilt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Vanderbilt currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Vanderbilt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Vanderbilt pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Vanderbilt is pet friendly.
Does Camden Vanderbilt offer parking?
Yes, Camden Vanderbilt offers parking.
Does Camden Vanderbilt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Vanderbilt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Vanderbilt have a pool?
Yes, Camden Vanderbilt has a pool.
Does Camden Vanderbilt have accessible units?
No, Camden Vanderbilt does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Vanderbilt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Vanderbilt has units with dishwashers.
