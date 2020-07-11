Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center e-payments trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Contact us today and ask for our rent specials! Camden Vanderbilt apartments have one and two bedroom apartment homes in the West University neighborhood in Houston, Texas, off Kirby and W Holcombe Blvd, only minutes away from Rice Village, the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NRG Stadium and the Museum District. There is direct access to US-59, Highway 288 and the 610 Loop, walking distance to shopping and dining including Randalls Grocery Store, Panera Bread, Barnes & Noble, and Starbucks. Enjoy three resort-style pools, outdoor kitchens and dining areas, two beautiful lakes surrounded by lush landscaping, a fitness center with cardio and free weights, and community workspace. Each West U apartment has stainless appliances, granite countertops, espresso cabinetry and huge walk-in closets. Select apartments ...