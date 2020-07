Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel carpet extra storage oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub valet service cats allowed elevator 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center coffee bar concierge game room guest parking internet access lobby package receiving sauna

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Highland Village Uptown apartments feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments or three-bedroom townhomes near River Oaks. Experience three unique living choices with The Gallery, The Terrace, and The Townhomes, featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a private patio or balcony in an access-controlled building. You'll want to take advantage of our resort-style amenities too. You can take a dip in one of our resort-style pools, break a sweat in our 24x7 fitness centers, or relax with your friends in our salon or spa. Our pet-friendly Afton Oaks apartments and townhomes are located in the popular Highland Village neighborhood where you can live, work, and play. High-end shopping, renowned restaurants, and fresh food markets are right outside your door. Whether you are ...