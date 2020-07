Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access online portal business center dog grooming area e-payments lobby pool table smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Heights is located in the Houston Heights just minutes from downtown Houston and the Washington Corridor proving that location really is everything. Choose from a variety of spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with hardwood-style flooring and featuring remodeled kitchens, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Select apartments feature sleek, white and gray dual-tone cabinets, concrete-look quartz countertops, herringbone backsplash, and USB outlets. Our pet-friendly community has a bark park for your pets to enjoy. A parking garage with direct access to your apartment home makes life even easier. Enjoy life at Camden Heights, the benefits of nearby Stude Park and the numerous dining, entertainment, and shopping venues right around the corner. Please note that all floor plan availability is ...