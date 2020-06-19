993 S Post Oak Lane

Amenities

Formal living room with high ceiling, fireplace and view of the private garden area. Beautiful hardwoods floors throughout the home. Formal dining with Waterford chandelier. Paneled study downstairs with full bath. Updated kitchen opens to breakfast room with view of atrium and fountain. Large master bedroom with high ceiling, his bath with shower and her bath with dressing table, separate shower and whirlpool tub, two separate large closets. Crown molding and plantation shutters. Elegant town home on cul-de-sac with motor court. Cobblestone is a part of South Post Oak Townhouses which is also known as Post Oak Timber Townhouses. Gated private walkway on the east side of townhouse is a part of this townhouse lot. Basic Comcast cable included.