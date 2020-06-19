All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 993 S Post Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
993 S Post Oak Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:02 AM

993 S Post Oak Lane

993 South Post Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

993 South Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Formal living room with high ceiling, fireplace and view of the private garden area. Beautiful hardwoods floors throughout the home. Formal dining with Waterford chandelier. Paneled study downstairs with full bath. Updated kitchen opens to breakfast room with view of atrium and fountain. Large master bedroom with high ceiling, his bath with shower and her bath with dressing table, separate shower and whirlpool tub, two separate large closets. Crown molding and plantation shutters. Elegant town home on cul-de-sac with motor court. Cobblestone is a part of South Post Oak Townhouses which is also known as Post Oak Timber Townhouses. Gated private walkway on the east side of townhouse is a part of this townhouse lot. Basic Comcast cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 993 S Post Oak Lane have any available units?
993 S Post Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 993 S Post Oak Lane have?
Some of 993 S Post Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 993 S Post Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
993 S Post Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 993 S Post Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 993 S Post Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 993 S Post Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 993 S Post Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 993 S Post Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 993 S Post Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 993 S Post Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 993 S Post Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 993 S Post Oak Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 993 S Post Oak Lane has accessible units.
Does 993 S Post Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 993 S Post Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston