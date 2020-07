Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Great location just off of Bunker Hill minutes from I-10! Close to the best of Houston amenities including Downtown, Galleria, City Centre & the Energy Corridor. Fresh paint and fully updated home w/ recent refinished wood floors throughout. Natural light in all rooms! Large back yard with large drive way for extra parking.