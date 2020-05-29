All apartments in Houston
9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway

9671 Towne Lake Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

9671 Towne Lake Parkway, Houston, TX 77433

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Come and enjoy luxury living from this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4.5 baths townhome in the sought after gated Lake Shore section of Towne Lake Community in Cypress. Some of the amenities this property offers: two balconies with an open view of the lake, rooftop terrace, large game/media room, chef's kitchen with extra large Silestone island and apron sink with touchless faucet, wood tile flooring on the 2nd Floor, bar area, iron spindles, barn doors, oversized master's shower and more! Stainless fridge, washer, dryer, and two bikes are included in the lease! Walk to the pool and lakes within minutes. Also, walking distance from supermarket, shops, and restaurants at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake. Zoned to highly rated schools within Cy-Fair ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway have any available units?
9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway have?
Some of 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway offers parking.
Does 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway has a pool.
Does 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway has units with dishwashers.

