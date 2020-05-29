9671 Towne Lake Parkway Parkway

Amenities

Come and enjoy luxury living from this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4.5 baths townhome in the sought after gated Lake Shore section of Towne Lake Community in Cypress. Some of the amenities this property offers: two balconies with an open view of the lake, rooftop terrace, large game/media room, chef's kitchen with extra large Silestone island and apron sink with touchless faucet, wood tile flooring on the 2nd Floor, bar area, iron spindles, barn doors, oversized master's shower and more! Stainless fridge, washer, dryer, and two bikes are included in the lease! Walk to the pool and lakes within minutes. Also, walking distance from supermarket, shops, and restaurants at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake. Zoned to highly rated schools within Cy-Fair ISD.