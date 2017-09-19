All apartments in Houston
955 Queen Annes Road

955 Queen Annes Road · No Longer Available
Location

955 Queen Annes Road, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Mediterranean style stucco home in gated luxury community. Zoned to exemplary schools-Memorial HS. Beautiful home has hardwoods throughout, Lg kitchen w/ granite counters, island, stainless steel Bosch appliances, ample cabinets and double pantry. Loads of storage space. Open floor plan features high ceilings, walk in closets, study/tv room, 2 balconies up/cover patio down w/yard. Oversized master bath. Great location to downtown, Medical Center. Got kids? Owner is looking for a long term lease so your kids can attend the Exemplary Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Queen Annes Road have any available units?
955 Queen Annes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 Queen Annes Road have?
Some of 955 Queen Annes Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Queen Annes Road currently offering any rent specials?
955 Queen Annes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Queen Annes Road pet-friendly?
No, 955 Queen Annes Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 955 Queen Annes Road offer parking?
Yes, 955 Queen Annes Road offers parking.
Does 955 Queen Annes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Queen Annes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Queen Annes Road have a pool?
No, 955 Queen Annes Road does not have a pool.
Does 955 Queen Annes Road have accessible units?
No, 955 Queen Annes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Queen Annes Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 Queen Annes Road has units with dishwashers.

