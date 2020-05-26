All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

9519 Carousel Lane

9519 Carousel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9519 Carousel Lane, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Shadows

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely cul-de-sac home in the desirable neighborhood of Spring Branch! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car attached garage! Spacious bedrooms, large kitchen with island and plenty of windows that will provide lots of natural lighting. Backyard is fully fenced and well suited for gatherings with friends and family! Location is prime! Commuting to some of Houston's most popular places will be a breeze! Easy access to I-10, Beltway 8 and 290! Memorial City Mall, Energy Corridor and City Center are all within close proximity. Truly a great home you do not want to miss out on!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9519 Carousel Lane have any available units?
9519 Carousel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9519 Carousel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9519 Carousel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 Carousel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9519 Carousel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9519 Carousel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9519 Carousel Lane offers parking.
Does 9519 Carousel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 Carousel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 Carousel Lane have a pool?
No, 9519 Carousel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9519 Carousel Lane have accessible units?
No, 9519 Carousel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 Carousel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9519 Carousel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9519 Carousel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9519 Carousel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

