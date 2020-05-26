9519 Carousel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely cul-de-sac home in the desirable neighborhood of Spring Branch! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car attached garage! Spacious bedrooms, large kitchen with island and plenty of windows that will provide lots of natural lighting. Backyard is fully fenced and well suited for gatherings with friends and family! Location is prime! Commuting to some of Houston's most popular places will be a breeze! Easy access to I-10, Beltway 8 and 290! Memorial City Mall, Energy Corridor and City Center are all within close proximity. Truly a great home you do not want to miss out on!