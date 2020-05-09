9518 Bayou Brook Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome Home! This lovely 3 bedroom Townhome is nestled in the heart of Memorial in the sought afterWestlake Forest Community. A grand entryway with high ceilings & open staircase give this home plenty of natural lighting. Master bedroom is down with an updated spa-like bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Great kitchen with lots of granite counter space and cabinets galore. Eat-in breakfast area plus formal dining room. Two more bedrooms upstairs share a Hollywood bathroom. Look no further!