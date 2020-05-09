All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 PM

9518 Bayou Brook Street

9518 Bayou Brook Street · No Longer Available
Location

9518 Bayou Brook Street, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome Home! This lovely 3 bedroom Townhome is nestled in the heart of Memorial in the sought afterWestlake Forest Community. A grand entryway with high ceilings & open staircase give this home plenty of natural lighting. Master bedroom is down with an updated spa-like bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Great kitchen with lots of granite counter space and cabinets galore. Eat-in breakfast area plus formal dining room. Two more bedrooms upstairs share a Hollywood bathroom. Look no further!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9518 Bayou Brook Street have any available units?
9518 Bayou Brook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9518 Bayou Brook Street have?
Some of 9518 Bayou Brook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9518 Bayou Brook Street currently offering any rent specials?
9518 Bayou Brook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9518 Bayou Brook Street pet-friendly?
No, 9518 Bayou Brook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9518 Bayou Brook Street offer parking?
Yes, 9518 Bayou Brook Street offers parking.
Does 9518 Bayou Brook Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9518 Bayou Brook Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9518 Bayou Brook Street have a pool?
No, 9518 Bayou Brook Street does not have a pool.
Does 9518 Bayou Brook Street have accessible units?
No, 9518 Bayou Brook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9518 Bayou Brook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9518 Bayou Brook Street has units with dishwashers.

