Welcome Home! This lovely 3 bedroom Townhome is nestled in the heart of Memorial in the sought afterWestlake Forest Community. A grand entryway with high ceilings & open staircase give this home plenty of natural lighting. Master bedroom is down with an updated spa-like bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Great kitchen with lots of granite counter space and cabinets galore. Eat-in breakfast area plus formal dining room. Two more bedrooms upstairs share a Hollywood bathroom. Look no further!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9518 Bayou Brook Street have any available units?
9518 Bayou Brook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9518 Bayou Brook Street have?
Some of 9518 Bayou Brook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9518 Bayou Brook Street currently offering any rent specials?
9518 Bayou Brook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.