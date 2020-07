Amenities

Cozy 3 bed/2 bath one-story home, tile floors through most of property, hardwoods in the living room and master bedroom. Kitchen recently updated and paint retouched. The spacious master bathroom offers a walk in shower with sliding glass door. Large backyard is perfect for entertaining or to enjoy on a relaxing evening. It is conveniently located with easy access to 249 and I-45.