Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9329 Chesterfield Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:11 AM

9329 Chesterfield Drive

9329 Chesterfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9329 Chesterfield Drive, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $205 month concession off the $1,275 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,070!

This renovated 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Tile flooring throughout the home! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9329 Chesterfield Drive have any available units?
9329 Chesterfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9329 Chesterfield Drive have?
Some of 9329 Chesterfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9329 Chesterfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9329 Chesterfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9329 Chesterfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9329 Chesterfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9329 Chesterfield Drive offer parking?
No, 9329 Chesterfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9329 Chesterfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9329 Chesterfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9329 Chesterfield Drive have a pool?
No, 9329 Chesterfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9329 Chesterfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 9329 Chesterfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9329 Chesterfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9329 Chesterfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

