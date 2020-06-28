9329 Chesterfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering a $205 month concession off the $1,275 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,070!



This renovated 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Tile flooring throughout the home! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.