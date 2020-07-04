9315 Colleen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Easy Access To Interstate 10, Hwy 290, & Beltway 8* Huge Corner Lot* 1 Story BRICK All The Way Around* Split Floorplan 3/2/2 With Carport! Light & Bright Open Plan* Gourmet Kitchen With Breakfast Bar Overlooking The Living Room* Oak Wood Cabinet*Wall of Cabinet Great For Storage*Gas Stove & Oven* New Refrigerator To Stay* Large Bay Window That Lets In Lots of Natural Light* Nice Size Bedrooms* Covered Patio With Paver Flooring Great For Entertaining* Backyard Shed For Extra Storage* Beautiful Mature Shady Trees* House Sits High & Has Never Flooded. No Backdoor Neighbors* Quick Closing Is Available* Move-In Ready* Low Taxes* No MUD*Spring Branch ISD*Beautiful Tile, Ceiling Fans*