Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:28 PM

9315 Colleen Road

9315 Colleen Road · No Longer Available
Location

9315 Colleen Road, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Easy Access To Interstate 10, Hwy 290, & Beltway 8* Huge Corner Lot* 1 Story BRICK All The Way Around* Split Floorplan 3/2/2 With Carport! Light & Bright Open Plan* Gourmet Kitchen With Breakfast Bar Overlooking The Living Room* Oak Wood Cabinet*Wall of Cabinet Great For Storage*Gas Stove & Oven* New Refrigerator To Stay* Large Bay Window That Lets In Lots of Natural Light* Nice Size Bedrooms* Covered Patio With Paver Flooring Great For Entertaining* Backyard Shed For Extra Storage* Beautiful Mature Shady Trees* House Sits High & Has Never Flooded. No Backdoor Neighbors* Quick Closing Is Available* Move-In Ready* Low Taxes* No MUD*Spring Branch ISD*Beautiful Tile, Ceiling Fans*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 Colleen Road have any available units?
9315 Colleen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9315 Colleen Road have?
Some of 9315 Colleen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 Colleen Road currently offering any rent specials?
9315 Colleen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 Colleen Road pet-friendly?
No, 9315 Colleen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9315 Colleen Road offer parking?
Yes, 9315 Colleen Road offers parking.
Does 9315 Colleen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 Colleen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 Colleen Road have a pool?
No, 9315 Colleen Road does not have a pool.
Does 9315 Colleen Road have accessible units?
Yes, 9315 Colleen Road has accessible units.
Does 9315 Colleen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9315 Colleen Road has units with dishwashers.

